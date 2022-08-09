Telegram is one of the most used messaging apps by users, and perhaps the only competition from WhatsApp. We are talking about an app with a thousand functionsbut today we are not here to talk to you about this but to help you with a quick little guide.

Have you ever received notification messages of a new contact who has decided to subscribe to the platform? Well, if you don’t care to hear the phone ring every time this happensthen stay with us!

Telegram: here’s how to delete the notifications “a new contact has joined Telegram”

If you have been using Telegram daily and for a long time, you will surely have received at least once one of those notifications aimed at making you participate the arrival of one of your contacts on the platform.

But are these notifications really important? It is useful to hear the phone ring just because a distant relative or middle school classmate decided to subscribe to the messaging app?

There are actually many users who find such notifications quite annoying, if you too are one of these and are still afflicted by this “plague” know that it is actually possible to deactivate them!

Let’s find out how, step by step. Let’s start with Android devices:

Click on the menu with the three lines at the top left Click on Settings Click on Notifications and Sounds Scroll down to the Events section Disable the item “A contact has joined Telegram”

And that’s it, no notification of that type will arrive anymore.

For devices Apple the procedure is quite similarbut let’s see it together:

Select the Settings tab at the bottom right of the home screen Click on Notifications and Sounds Disable the item “A contact has joined Telegram”

And even then, you can say goodbye to annoying notifications. There is only one small problem: bada well because it only and exclusively deactivates push notifications!

If unfortunately your goal was also to get rid of the annoying empty chats that pop up, inviting you to greet the newcomer, We are sorry to announce that unfortunately for now Telegram has not yet added the possibility to block this function.

Never say never though and for this moment we can do nothing but give you an appointment at the next guide!