Telegram’s action plan in case of Durov’s arrest was approved by Butkin

Telegram had already developed a plan of action in case its founder Pavel Durov was detained. The strategy was approved by Durov’s right-hand man Dmitry Butkin, the messenger’s CEO told journalist Tucker Carlson in an interview.

The plan agreed upon by Durov and his deputy includes a number of steps aimed at maintaining the company’s operations in the event of unforeseen circumstances. The messenger founder himself stated that he is aware of the risk of his arrest, as he feels pressure from the intelligence services of various countries.

According to this strategy, after Pavel Durov was detained at the Paris airport on August 24, the Telegram developer board would have to take over management and ensure the continuous operation of the service the following morning.