Telegram users from Russia complain about a failure in the messenger

There was a glitch in the Telegram messenger. About this testify data from the portal Downdetector.su.

It is reported that more than 500 users from Russia have complained about problems with the messenger.

It is noted that reports of the failure came from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Moscow, Tver, Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad regions.