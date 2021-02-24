The Telegram messenger has a new function to automatically delete messages in any chat, as well as temporary links for inviting to groups and channels. This is reported in the official blog Telegram.

The innovation will allow users to configure automatic deletion of messages for all chat participants 24 hours or seven days after sending, and not from the moment the recipient read it. In groups and channels, only administrators can turn on automatic message deletion. Previously, this feature was only available in secret chats.

In addition, groups can now have an unlimited number of members. Also, thanks to widgets, users will get quick access to chats from the smartphone home screen.

Earlier, the Telegram messenger released an update 7.4 for iOS, allowing users to transfer their chat history from other messengers, including WhatsApp. In addition to messages in chats, users can delete groups created by them for all participants, secret chats from the chat list and call history.