Social media users face new challenges. After technical failures on Instagram, problems began with the functioning of the popular Telegram service. Since the morning of September 19, most complaints have been received from Russia and Kazakhstan. In Ukraine, residents of Kiev, Dnieper and Kharkov faced problems.

As reported Downdetector, the overwhelming majority of users, when trying to log into Telegram, see a message about the impossibility of connecting to the server. The few who managed to access their profile cannot send and receive messages.

Recall last time interruptions in the Telegram service lasted several hours, but in the end, the administration of the resource managed to find and eliminate the cause of the problems.

