Telegram stopped sending and receiving messages in Brazil this Wednesday (26). The application became unavailable after a court order for operators Vivo, Claro, Tim and Oi, as well as Google and Apple, which have application stores.

The decision was taken because Telegram did not deliver all the data of neo-Nazi groups that are under investigation by the Federal Police.

On social media, reports of Telegram failure intensified after 9:30 pm (Brasília time). The Downdetector website, which monitors the operation of services on the internet, recorded a peak in notifications about the application at this time.

This is the second time that Telegram has received a blocking order in Brazil. In 2022, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined the suspension after a request from the PF, which claimed that the application did not provide data on those investigated for propagating hate speech.

Two days later, Moraes revoked the blocking order on the grounds that the app had complied with court orders.

Why was Telegram suspended?

The PF asked Telegram for data on members of groups, including neo-Nazis, that would be encouraging violent acts in schools. The request was accepted on Wednesday (19) by the Federal Court of Espírito Santo.

The app even delivered part of the data on Friday (21), but did not provide the phone numbers of participants in a group with Nazi content.

With the non-compliance with the order, the Justice increased the fine to Telegram from R$ 100 thousand to R$ 1 million per day for refusing to provide the information.