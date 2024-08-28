Home World

Telegram founder Durow is free again. (Archive photo) © Tatan Syuflana/AP/dpa

After his surprise arrest on Saturday in France, Telegram founder Durow is now free again under certain conditions. An investigation has been initiated against him.

Paris – Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been released on bail after his arrest in France and questioning by an investigating judge. An investigation has been launched against Durov on suspicion of inadequate cooperation with authorities in criminal investigations and aiding and abetting criminal acts, the Paris public prosecutor’s office announced in the evening.

Durov was also placed under judicial supervision. The Telegram founder must pay bail of five million euros, report to the police twice a week and is not allowed to leave France, the public prosecutor’s office said.

Telegram founder accused of lack of cooperation in investigation

According to the public prosecutor’s office, preliminary investigations against Durow have been underway for some time. The suspicion is that he is complicit in drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and several offenses related to child abuse due to his failure to intervene in Telegram and inadequate cooperation with authorities. He is also accused of failing to cooperate with authorities in legally permissible wiretapping measures.

The Franco-Russian was therefore wanted by the authorities. On Saturday evening, Durov was arrested at an airport near Paris.

Durow faces up to ten years in prison

The investigation against Durow could ultimately lead to a criminal trial if the investigators see sufficient evidence against the accused. Otherwise, they can also discontinue the proceedings. For the accusation of aiding and abetting illegal transactions using the chat service alone, Durow faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros, the public prosecutor’s office said.

Telegram defended itself against the allegations. The company said that all applicable rules were being followed. Durow “has nothing to hide.” Furthermore, it was “absurd” to hold a platform or its owner responsible for the misuse of the service by third parties.

Telegram wants to be within “industry standards” when it comes to combating illegal content. (Archive image) © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Telegram has long been accused of not taking consistent action against hate speech and other illegal activities. The company itself emphasizes that it is within “industry standards”. dpa