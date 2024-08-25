Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested after arriving in France from Azerbaijan. Several unresolved allegations are pending.

Le Bourget – The founder of the messenger service Telegram, Pavel Durov, has been arrested in France. The Russian, who is wanted in France, was taken into police custody at Le Bourget airport on Saturday evening after his arrival from Azerbaijan, according to the broadcasters TF1 and BFMTV and other French media reported, citing investigators. The Russian embassy in France has already taken up the case, according to a statement published by the Russian state news agency Cup quoted statement from the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

According to French media reports, Durow was France wanted because the authorities had opened preliminary investigations against him on suspicion that he had become complicit in drug trafficking, fraud and crimes related to child abuse through his lack of intervention on Telegram and inadequate cooperation with law enforcement agencies. According to TF1, an investigation against Durow could be opened as early as Sunday.

Russian Embassy in France reacts to arrest of Telegram founder Durov

In view of the information about Durov’s arrest, the Russian Embassy in France immediately took steps that are necessary in such a situation, the statement said. Cup The Foreign Ministry said it was trying to clarify the situation, “although the businessman’s representatives have not submitted an application.”

Durow founded Telegram with his brother Nikolai after both had already launched the network Vk.com, a kind of Russian-language FacebookTelegram is one of the most important online networks in Russia, and is also used by many authorities and politicians for communication. In Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the service is used by both sides for messages.

Telegram founder Durov arrested in France: conflict with Russia

Durov’s relationship with the Russian authorities is considered difficult. The sale of Vk.com took place under pressure. He had previously refused to provide data on the participants of the protest movement in the Ukraine against the then President Viktor Yanukovych to the Russian secret service. He himself fled shortly afterwards Russia.

The Durow brothers promise to protect the data of Telegram users. This is why the eccentric internet billionaire took on the Russian authorities years ago. But there are also accusations against the brothers in the West. The Telegram creators are accused of not taking consistent enough action against hate speech and calls for violence. Western and Russian authorities are said to have succeeded in getting Telegram to delete Islamist terrorist propaganda. (dpa/jal)