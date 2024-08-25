French authorities have arrested the founder and CEO of popular messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, near Bourget airport on the outskirts of the French capital, local media reported. Durov, who is of Russian origin and has French citizenship, is the target of an investigation into the lack of moderation on his platform, which is popular on both sides of the war in Ukraine.

