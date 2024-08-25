Russian lawmakers claim political motivation and demand the release of Pavel Durov, the creator of Telegram, who was arrested this Saturday (24) at Le Bourget airport, near Paris. Durov, who has Russian, French and UAE citizenship, was arrested as he was getting off his private plane.

According to sources heard by the press in Azerbaijan, the country from which Durov took off before being arrested, the creator of Telegram spent three weeks around the Caspian Sea. The period coincides with a visit by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the same region.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Office for Minors (OFMIN) of the French National Directorate of Criminal Investigation, based on a preliminary investigation. Durov is accused of failing to adequately moderate content on Telegram and failing to cooperate with ongoing investigations into crimes including fraud, drug trafficking and cyberharassment, all linked to his use of the app.

Telegram founder was victim of political imprisonment, Russian politicians claim

The arrest prompted a series of demonstrations by Russian deputies and senators. One of those who issued an express call for Durov’s release was Vladislav Davankov, deputy speaker of the State Duma (the lower house of the Federal Assembly).

“Now he must be released (from prison). I urge Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to ask the French authorities to release Pavel Durov. Hardly anyone has done more for the development of digital services in Russia and the world,” he said on his Telegram channel.

According to Davankov, Durov’s arrest was politically motivated and will result in the search for confidential data of social network users. This opinion is shared by Andrey Svintsov, deputy head of the State Duma’s Information Policy Committee.

“Durov is a victim of a decision by the Western global government, which wants to control virtually all the world’s information resources. I don’t think it will be possible to release him soon. I think he will be in custody for several years,” he predicted.

Andrey Klishas, ​​head of the Constitutional Committee of the Russian Senate, mocked the fact that France continues its fight for “freedom of speech” and “European values.” Meanwhile, Aleksey Pushkov, head of the Senate’s Information Policy Committee, sent a warning to the owner of X. “The liberal dictatorship does not support individualists who aspire to freedom and follow other rules. Elon Musk, get ready,” he commented.

Yekaterina Mizulina, head of the League for a Safer Internet and known for her support for cracking down on any hint of dissent online, accused the United States of being behind Durov’s arrest.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that for Moscow’s enemies, Durov “is Russian and therefore unpredictable and dangerous.”

Why was Durov arrested?

The French justice system argues that the lack of moderation on Telegram and Durov’s lack of cooperation with authorities, coupled with the tools the platform offers, such as disposable numbers and encryption, make him an accomplice to crimes such as drug trafficking, pedophilia and fraud.

The Telegram co-founder is expected to appear before an investigating judge to face charges including terrorism, drug trafficking, complicity, fraud, money laundering and distribution of pedophile content, among other charges.