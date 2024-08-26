Home World

The chat service founded by Durow defends itself against the allegations. (Archive photo) © Tatan Syuflana/AP/dpa

Telegram has long been accused of not taking consistent enough action against illegal content. This now has consequences for company founder Pavel Durov – he is being arrested in France.

Dubai/Paris – According to media reports, the founder of the messaging service Telegram, Pavel Durov, is still in police custody after his arrest in France. Several French media outlets, citing investigators, unanimously reported that the police custody was extended on Sunday evening. The chat service itself is defending itself against the allegations.

In a statement, the company wrote that it complies with all applicable rules, including the new Digital Security Act (DSA), which is intended to ensure more consistent action against illegal content and activities on large online platforms. Durow “has nothing to hide” and travels frequently in Europe. In addition, it is “absurd” to hold a platform or its owner responsible for the misuse of the service by third parties.

Telegram has long been accused of not taking consistent enough action against hate speech and other illegal activities. The company itself emphasizes that it is within “industry standards.”

Probably wanted on suspicion of serious allegations

However, the French judiciary may see things differently. According to reports, preliminary investigations against Durov have been underway for some time. The suspicion is that he was complicit in drug trafficking, fraud and several crimes related to child abuse due to his lack of intervention at Telegram and inadequate cooperation with authorities. The Franco-Russian was therefore wanted by the authorities.

Telegram wants to be within “industry standards” when it comes to combating illegal content. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Durov was then unexpectedly arrested on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport near Paris, as the broadcasters TF1 and BFMTV as well as other French media reported, citing investigators. It was initially unclear why he travelled from Azerbaijan to France, where he was wanted. The Paris public prosecutor’s office initially declined to comment on the case.

The Russian embassy in France has already taken up the case, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Moscow quoted by the state-run Russian news agency Tass. The French authorities have been called upon to allow consular access to Durov, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “The only problem is that Durov also has French citizenship,” she said. “Accordingly, France will primarily consider him as its citizen.” Durov’s relationship with the Russian authorities is considered difficult.

Durow founded Telegram with his brother Nikolai after both had already launched the network Vk.com, a kind of Russian-language Facebook. Telegram is one of the most important online networks in Russia, which is also used by many authorities and politicians for communication. In the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the service is used by both sides for messages. dpa