“Every time I have to use an iPhone to test our iOS application, I feel like I’m going back to the Middle Ages. The 60Hz screens on the iPhone can’t compete with the 120Hz screens on modern Android phones that support much smoother animations. “

With those words he squandered Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, to Apple phones. And he went further, attacking his users: “An iPhone user is an ‘Apple digital slave’ because they can only install apps from the App Store and they can only back up their data to iCloud“, he sentenced.

The comments are a response to an article on the Apple’s alleged involvement in surveillance and censorship in China.

Durov made the remarks on his public Telegram channel on May 19 in response to a recent New York Times investigation into Apple’s relationship with China and his involvement in “large-scale surveillance and censorship at the behest of China.”

In stark terms, Durov said Apple’s business model was based on “selling outdated and expensive hardware to customers trapped in its ecosystem.”

During a keynote at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​in 2016. Photo: Reuters

Apple is rumored to be planning the introduction of 120Hz displays with iPhone 13 later this year.

“It is no wonder that Apple’s totalitarian approach is so appreciated by the Communist Party of China that, thanks to Apple, you now have full control over applications and the data of all its citizens who depend on iPhones. “

Ironically, Apple was sued earlier this year for hosting Telegram on the App Store.

According to the Coalition for a Safer Web, the app is used by hate groups and extremists, as well as a “communication channel for the Russian government and affiliated neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups, sowing misinformation and racial division in the United States and Europe. “

An earlier Outline report also raised questions about Telegram’s links to Russia.

Along with Signal, growing against WhatsApp

161 million downloads. Reuters photo

Telegram has a good time. While WhatsApp downloads in the interval from January to April 2021 fell 43 percent compared to the same dates the previous year, Telegram increased them by 98 percent, with 161 million downloads, and Signal had 64.6 million more downloads, an increase of nearly 1,200 (1,192) percent.

Despite the best data from these applications, WhatsApp still remained the instant messaging app with the highest growth in number of downloads, with 172.3 million.

However, the change in the terms and conditions of WhatsApp was good for Telegram and Signal.

Despite the improvement of Telegram and Signal, Sensor Tower indicates in its blog that the growth it was normalizing since January, since Telegram grew in that month 283 percent more than in January 2020, while in April its downloads were down 3 percent compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, although it has also suffered decreases in growth since January, Signal has managed to maintain increases month by month compared to 2020, with 5,001 percent more in January and more than 100% growth from April 2021 to April 2021.

