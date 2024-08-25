Of all the messaging apps currently in use, WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most used, far exceeding the two billion users throughout the world. Over the years it has also been included Telegramwhich he did instead of advanced encryption system its main strength, introducing over time several new features that were then taken over by WhatsApp, reaching and exceeding the incredible figure of 900 million active users all over the world. Over the last few hours, in particular, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov arrested on French soilmore precisely on a runway of theLe Bourget Airportnear Paris: let’s discover together the main reasons behind this important decision.

Pavel Durov: Behind the scenes of the arrest Going into more detail, Pavel Durov He was reportedly arrested in France on Saturday night, following indications from the French judiciary that he was complicit in illegal activities. One of the main reasons behind the arrest of the founder of Telegram undoubtedly lies in the poor control, by the company, over the contents sent within the app. Telegram Among the accusations, there is also the one that states that Telegram has always been used by the small and large crime precisely because of his extreme safety and the guarantee of anonymityindirectly promoting activities such as the drug trafficking, dissemination of child pornography contentscams and much more.