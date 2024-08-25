Over the last few hours, Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, has been arrested for a number of reasons.
Of all the messaging apps currently in use, WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most used, far exceeding the two billion users throughout the world. Over the years it has also been included Telegramwhich he did instead of advanced encryption system its main strength, introducing over time several new features that were then taken over by WhatsApp, reaching and exceeding the incredible figure of 900 million active users all over the world. Over the last few hours, in particular, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov arrested on French soilmore precisely on a runway of theLe Bourget Airportnear Paris: let’s discover together the main reasons behind this important decision.
Pavel Durov: Behind the scenes of the arrest
Going into more detail, Pavel Durov He was reportedly arrested in France on Saturday night, following indications from the French judiciary that he was complicit in illegal activities. One of the main reasons behind the arrest of the founder of Telegram undoubtedly lies in the poor control, by the company, over the contents sent within the app.
Among the accusations, there is also the one that states that Telegram has always been used by the small and large crime precisely because of his extreme safety and the guarantee of anonymityindirectly promoting activities such as the drug trafficking, dissemination of child pornography contentscams and much more.
What will happen to Telegram now?
Regardless of the current situation, we do not know the fate of Telegram, but we are certain that this event represents more than a warning bell for the creating an effective content moderation systemwhich allows you to permanently eliminate any potential criminal or illegal activity within the app.
At this point, all that remains for us to do is wait for further updates on this decision by the French authorities and its future implications, which we are sure will not be long in coming in the coming weeks or months.
