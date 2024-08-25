Pavel Durov was intercepted by French police as he disembarked from his plane at an airport near Paris

Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov, 39, was arrested this Saturday (Aug. 24, 2024) in France. The owner of the messaging app was approached by French police as he got off his plane, as soon as it landed at the airport in Le Bourget, in the greater Paris area. The information is from the French newspaper TF1.

According to the French media outlet, Durov is the target of a search warrant and is accused of being an accomplice to “drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud”.

The billionaire’s participation in these crimes is related to the lack of moderation on Telegram, which would allow criminal groups to communicate within the platform.

Durov’s arrest is provisional and was carried out because the French courts understood that the executive has the resources and means to leave the country if he were only notified. He arrived in France from Azerbaijan, and TF1 reported that the French police saw the situation as a “mistake” on the part of Durov, who was aware of the ongoing investigation in the country.

Telegram was founded on August 14, 2013 by Russian brothers Pavel and Nokolai Durov. In 2024, the app reached the 1 billion user mark.