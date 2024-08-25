From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 08/25/2024 – 16:42

Pavel Durov, the Russian-born billionaire founder and owner of messaging app Telegram, was arrested at Le Bourget airport outside Paris shortly after landing in a private jet late on Saturday, three sources told Reuters.

The 39-year-old billionaire’s arrest on Sunday prompted a warning from Moscow to Paris that he must have his rights respected and criticism from social network X owner Elon Musk, who said freedom of expression in Europe was under attack.

There was no official confirmation from France of the arrest, but two French police sources and a Russian source said Durov was arrested shortly after arriving at Le Bourget airport on a private jet from Azerbaijan.

One of the two French police sources said that before the jet arrived, police had noticed he was on the passenger list and decided to arrest him because he was the subject of an arrest warrant in France.

Durov, who holds dual French and UAE citizenship, was arrested as part of a preliminary police investigation for allegedly enabling a wide range of crimes due to Telegram’s lack of moderators and lack of cooperation with police, a third French police source said.

A unit of France’s digital police and national anti-fraud police unit are leading the investigation, the source said, adding that the judge specializes in organized crime.

Representatives for Telegram did not respond to repeated requests for comment from Reuters. France’s Interior Ministry, police and Paris prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Durov could be charged as early as Sunday, French media reported.

Russian lawmaker Maria Butina, who spent 15 months in a US prison for acting as an unregistered Russian agent, said Durov “is a political prisoner — a victim of a Western witch hunt.” Durov’s arrest topped news bulletins in Russia.

Dubai-based Telegram was founded by Durov, who left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with demands to close opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he sold.

The app, with around 1 billion users, is particularly influential in Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet republics. It ranks as one of the top social media platforms, after Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and WeChat.

Durov, whose fortune is estimated at $15.5 billion by Forbes, said in April that some governments had tried to pressure him but that the app should remain a “neutral platform” and not a “geopolitical player.”

“I prefer to be free than to take orders from anyone,” Durov said in April about his departure from Russia and the search for a home for his company, which has included stints in Berlin, London, Singapore and San Francisco.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had sent a note to Paris demanding access to Durov.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Durov had made poor judgment calls in fleeing Russia and thinking he would never have to cooperate with security services abroad.

Medvedev, who regularly uses Telegram to criticize and insult the West, said Durov wanted to be a “brilliant man of the world who lives wonderfully without a homeland.”

“He miscalculated,” Medvedev said. “For all our common enemies now, he is Russian — and therefore unpredictable and dangerous.”

Russia began blocking Telegram in 2018 after the app refused to comply with a court order granting state security services access to its users’ encrypted messages.

The move disrupted many third-party services but had little effect on the availability of Telegram in the country. The banning order, however, sparked mass protests in Moscow and criticism from NGOs.