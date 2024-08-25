Businessman Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram. | Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@durov

Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, was arrested this Saturday (24) at Le Bourget airport, near Paris, according to information released by French media outlets.

The 39-year-old French-Russian billionaire was detained after a search warrant was issued by French authorities, who are investigating the use of Telegram for criminal activity.

French media reported that Durov, who became a French citizen in 2021, was arrested after disembarking from a flight from Baku. He was reportedly accompanied by his bodyguard and aide and was due to spend the night in Paris.

Durov is accused of failing to adequately moderate content on Telegram and failing to cooperate with ongoing investigations into crimes including fraud, drug trafficking and cyberharassment, all related to his use of the app.

The investigations against Durov are part of a growing trend by the French government to exert pressure on encrypted communications platforms.

Telegram, founded by Durov in 2013, is known for its stance of not revealing information about its users, which has been the subject of criticism from authorities in several countries who want to regulate freedom of expression on the networks.

According to French media, the billionaire is expected to appear in court on Sunday, where the charges will be formalized.