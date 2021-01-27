The Telegram messenger has released Update 7.4 for iOS users, the main innovation of which is the ability to transfer the history of correspondence from other applications, in particular, WhatsApp. This is stated in the description of the update posted on the AppStore on Wednesday, January 27th.

It is also noted that you can also transfer correspondence from Line or KakaoTalk.

To do this, you need to open any other messenger and create an archive of the required chat. This will open the standard iOS Share menu. You need to select Telegram, and the chat is automatically transferred to this messenger.

In addition, with the new update, users will be able to delete created groups, secret chats from the chat list, call history, and adjust the volume for individual participants in voice chats.

Earlier, the creator of the Telegram messenger and the social network VKontakte, Pavel Durov, criticized Apple. On January 10, he called for a switch to the Android operating system in order to retain access to the applications used. Apple (iOS) is the more dangerous of the two, he said, because it can completely restrict access to apps.

In November, Durov criticized the iPhone 12 Pro smartphone, and in June he rebuked the company for price hikes and censorship in the App Store.