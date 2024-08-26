“The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil occurred as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This is in no way a political decision.. It’s up to the judges to decide.” French President Emmanuel Macron expressed himself in this way, on X, commenting on the arrest of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, detained on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport in Paris.

Macron complained that “false” information is circulating about France since Durov’s arrest, as his country cares more than ever about “freedom of expression and communication, innovation and entrepreneurship” and “will remain so”.

The French President then recalled that “in a state of law, on social networks as in real life, freedoms are exercised within a framework established by law to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights. It is up to the judicial system, in complete independence, to enforce the law.”

Paris prosecutor’s office charges Durov with 12 crimes

The Paris prosecutor’s office has charged Durov with a total of 12 crimes. This was reported on the website of the broadcaster Bfmtv, according to which the crimes cited in the press release of the prosecutor’s office include “complicity in the possession of an image of a minor of a child pornography nature” and “complicity in the acquisition, transportation, possession, offering or sale of narcotics”.

The Prosecutor’s Office also accuses Durov of “refusing to communicate, at the request of authorized authorities, information or documents necessary for the implementation and use of wiretaps authorized by law.” An accusation that echoes the numerous criticisms leveled at Telegram, which allegedly refuses to cooperate with the authorities of countries where the application is available, for example to communicate data on the perpetrators of alleged crimes.

“This measure is part of a judicial investigation opened on 8 July 2024, following a preliminary investigation conducted by the J3 section (combat cybercrime),” continues the Paris Prosecutor’s Office, recalling that Durov’s police custody could last until 28 August.

Durov’s arrest is a major issue in Russia too. The Russian embassy in Paris has asked that consular protection be granted to Durov. Moscow intends to work to protect the rights of the founder of Telegram, who also has a French passport. “The French have not yet responded to our requests,” the diplomatic headquarters said, cited by the Tass agency.

The Kremlin today denied that President Vladimir Putin met Durov during his recent visit to Baku. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that the founder of Telegram had also reached Azerbaijan on the same dates as the Russian President’s visit, with whom he had an informal meeting.

Meanwhile, Telegram’s voice is also being heard in the storm. The company “complies with EU laws, including the Digital Services Act: its moderation meets industry standards and is constantly improving,” the company’s message. “Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently to Europe,” the company explains. “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for the abuse of such a platform. Nearly a billion users around the world use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information. We are waiting for a quick resolution of this situation. Telegram is with all of you,” the company concludes.