Durov in court after police custody ends

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was released by police after his detention expired tonight and was transferred in the early afternoon to the Paris court with a view to possible indictment: this is what AFP learned from a source close to the case.

Politician, Arrest Warrants for Durov and Brother in March

French authorities issued arrest warrants in March for Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and co-founder brother Nikolai, according to a French administrative document seen exclusively by Politico.eu. The document indicates that the French undercover investigation into Telegram is broader and began months earlier than previously known. The case revolves around Telegram’s refusal to cooperate with a French police investigation into child sexual abuse.