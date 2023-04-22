Material was sent to the PF (Federal Police) to investigate the attack in Aracruz, Espírito Santo

The messaging app Telegram handed over to the PF (Federal Police) this Friday (April 21, 2023) data on groups and people suspected of planning attacks on schools. The information was disclosed by the portal G1.

The company provided the material in compliance with a determination by the Federal Court of Espírito Santo, which established a 24-hour deadline for the delivery of content under penalty of suspension of the application in Brazil and a daily fine of R$ 100,000.

By next Monday (24.Apr), police agents must assess whether all requested information has been delivered by the platform.

The PF requested data for the investigation that investigates the attack on two schools in Aracruz (ES) that left 4 people dead in November 2022.

“The police authority noted that the minor offender was a member of Telegram groups for sharing material of ideological extremism, whose dissemination of murder tutorials, videos of violent deaths, tutorials on the manufacture of explosive devices, promotion of hatred towards minorities and neo-Nazi ideals“, says the part of the request made by the Federal Police.