Alexandre de Moraes sent the app to delete the text against the project under penalty of suspending the platform in Brazil

Telegram deleted this Wednesday (10.May.2023) the message sent to its users criticizing the PL (Project of Law) of fake news after the determination of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The text against the project was deleted by the platform around 2:25 pm.

Earlier this 4th, Moraes determined the deletion of the message and the sending of a retraction. If the decision was not complied with, the minister had threatened to suspend the application across the country for 72 hours. Here’s the full of the decision (208 KB).

On Tuesday (May 9), Telegram sent its users a message stating that “Brazil is about to pass a law that will end freedom of expression”. According to the text, the project “Gives censorship powers to the government and is unnecessary.” Here’s the full (60 KB).

The message sent on Tuesday is still partially on the platform’s official channel. However, when clicking on the “view message” button, the user is directed to the “Telegram Brasil” group, in which the last publication is from May 4, 2023. The post is a criticism of the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino.

Read in the prints below:



Playback/Telegram – May 10, 2023 Print shows message sent on Tuesday (May 9) being partially displayed on the platform’s official channel



Playback/Telegram – May 10, 2023 Telegram deleted message against PL of fake news from the channel “Telegram Brasil”

In addition to deleting the text, Moraes also determined on this 4th to send the following message to all users:

“By determination of the FEDERAL SUPREME COURT, the company Telegram communicates: The previous message from Telegram characterized FLAGRANT and ILLEGAL DISINFORMATION that attacks the National Congress, the Judiciary, the Rule of Law and the Brazilian Democracy, since it fraudulently distorted the discussion and the debates on the regulation of providers of social networks and private messaging services (PL 2630), in an attempt to induce and instigate users to coerce parliamentarians”.

Until the publication of this report, the above message had not been sent.

Read too: