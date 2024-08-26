Telegram, through an official statement, called the arrest of Pavel Durov, CEO and founder, “absurd,” and reiterated that neither the platform nor its owner can be held responsible for any abuse committed by users. In an unexpected turn of events, Pavel Durov, CEO and founder of the Russian messaging platform, was arrested by French authorities near Paris. The news, confirmed by several sources, has shaken the tech world and raised questions about the future of the popular messaging platform.

“Nearly one billion people around the world use Telegram to communicate and get vital information,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to a swift resolution to this situation.” Durov’s arrest comes amid a French police investigation into alleged criminal activity on the platform. Telegram is often perceived as a private, censorship-free alternative to other social networks, thanks to its generally hands-off approach to content moderation.

The story has also taken on a geopolitical dimension. Durov’s home country of Russia has expressed strong interest in the situation. The Russian embassy in Paris said the French government had not yet granted them access to Durov, who holds citizenship of both France and the United Arab Emirates, where Telegram is headquartered. In a rare interview in April, Durov reiterated Telegram’s goal of being a “neutral” platform and resisting government demands to moderate content. He also admitted that he avoids traveling to “large, geopolitically important” countries where the company attracts “too much attention.”