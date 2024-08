Sunday, August 25, 2024, 9:14 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Following his surprise arrest late on Saturday upon his arrival in his private jet at Paris’ Le Bourget airport, the creator of Telegram, Franco-Russian billionaire Pavel Durov, was brought before French investigating judges. The French justice system has …

This content is exclusive for subscribers