Telegram reported that the platform’s policies do not allow content that incites to harm others and in the American context. And that, because of this, only last week closed “Hundreds of Public Calls for Violence”.

The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, said in a publication that the platform “welcomes peaceful debate and protest,” but prohibits “explicit distribution of public calls to violence “, as stated in the policies of the service.

In recent weeks, with the United States in the background, the company was aware of the activity that was carried out on its platform, as a result of the increase in complaints made by users on content from the American country.

Telegram, the messenger that grew after the controversy with WhatsApp

Durov assures that the Telegram team “he acted decisively in cracking down on American channels advocating violence. “Last week alone, moderators closed” hundreds of public calls to violence that might otherwise have reached tens of thousands of subscribers, “measures that complement the proactive removal of such content. .

In this context, the founder of the application reaffirmed the platform’s position: “Telegram welcomes political debate coming from all sides of the political spectrum, but he will act quickly to stop those who incite people to inflict harm on others. “

Telegram, in flood

Signal and Telegram registered a large increase in downloads from the Apple and Google app stores, while WhatsApp experienced a significant decrease.

Telegram had 15.7 million downloads in the same period, which represented almost double the 7.6 million that you recorded the previous week.

And this was due in part to the great conflict over the application of new WhatsApp terms and conditions.

Telegram announced, in fact, last week, that it had exceeded the 500 million active users, with 25 million new just in the last 72 hours all over the world.

In the United States, ultra-right Telegram groups have seen increased your subscribers in thousands following the suspension of President Donald Trump on Facebook and Twitter for inciting violence after the assault on the Capitol, as well as after the fall of Parler after being without access to the servers of Amazon Web Services.

A weekend of tense calm

The United States woke up last Sunday in tension due to the expectation of armed protests throughout the country, but the strong security device deployed in dozens of cities appeared to deter extremists who had threatened new violent episodes.

Small armed protests in at least five states were settled without notable incidents, and the violence alerts did not materialize Sunday afternoon, although the country’s security forces planned to stay alert until after the president-elect’s inauguration on Wednesday. , Joe Biden.

Networks, in this entire political process, end up playing a fundamental role, and for this reason regulations occur to improve the democratic system, or at least try to do so.