Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/30/2024 – 10:33

The CEO of the messaging app Telegram, Russian Pavel Durov, said on his official channel on the platform this Tuesday, the 30th, that he has just discovered he has more than 100 biological children. The reason is a donation made to a sperm bank 15 years ago.

In the message, Durov emphasizes how the discovery is even more unusual because he has never married and has always preferred to live alone. Now, he wants to make his DNA an open source code to make it easier for children born from his genetic material to find each other.

“Of course there are risks, but I don’t regret being a donor,” Durov says. “The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious problem around the world, and I’m proud to have done my part to help alleviate it.”

The decision

According to the executive, the idea of ​​donating sperm came from a friend who was unable to have children with his wife due to fertility issues. “I laughed my ass off before I realized he was serious,” says Durov.

The clinic’s head was the one who told Durov that high-quality donor material was in short supply and that it was the executive’s civic duty to make the donation to help these couples. “That seemed crazy enough to convince me to sign up for the donation.”

The CEO says that at least one clinic still has frozen sperm available for anonymous use by families wanting to have children. He also says he wants to “destigmatize the whole notion of sperm donation and encourage more men to donate.” “Challenge convention — redefine the norm!” he concludes.