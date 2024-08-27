Pavel Durov is under arrest; charges include complicity in “drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud”

The French public prosecutor’s office is investigating Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s complicity in 12 crimes. He is arrested since Saturday (24.Aug.2024), when he was approached by French police as he got off his plane as soon as it landed at Le Bourget airport, in the greater Paris region.

The crimes are related to:

manage a social network that enables illegal trade by criminal organizations;

lack of cooperation with the French authorities;

collusion in the possession of child pornography by Telegram users;

collusion in sharing, offering and displaying pornography in an organized group;

complicity with drug trafficking;

complicity in the illegal trade of equipment, tools, programs or data created or adapted to access or impair the operation of an automated data processing system;

collusion in organized fraud;

association with crimes or offenses that provide for 5 or more years in prison;

concealment of crimes or misdemeanors committed by criminal groups;

provide an encryption service aimed at ensuring confidentiality functions without the appropriate declaration;

provide an encryption tool allowing authentication or monitoring without prior notice;

import of encryption tool allowing authentication or monitoring without prior notice.

Telegram responded to the accusations. It stated that it complies with European Union laws and classified it as “absurd” hold Durov accountable for the crimes that occur on the platform. The company highlighted its commitment to user privacy and freedom of expression.

Durov, who holds French citizenship, was arrested on the basis of a search warrant resulting from a preliminary investigation launched on July 8 this year.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau mentioned that the CEO of Telegram is questioned for not cooperating with authorities, especially for refusing to provide information for authorized investigations.

The investigation is being conducted by the Digital Crime Combat Center (C3N) and the National Anti-Fraud Office (Onaf).