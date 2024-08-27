Home World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested in France. However, his mysterious companion seems to have disappeared since then.

Frankfurt – Pawel Durow, founder of the messenger service Telegram, was arrested in France on Saturday (24 August). The man wanted there from Russia was taken into police custody at Le Bourget airport after his arrival from Azerbaijan. He was reportedly accompanied by a woman.

Before arrest in France: Was Telegram boss out with a streamer?

The woman is said to be 24-year-old streamer Juli Vavilova. She is not only on Instagram but also on the live streaming platform Twitch, where she shows video games and talks about cryptocurrencies. According to a report by New York Post She could have accompanied Durov on his trip to Azerbaijan.

Instagram story recaps show that Vavilova had recently traveled to Azerbaijan. Speculation suggests that her social media activity may have shed light on the billionaire’s whereabouts. “It’s hard to say whether her posts played a direct role in his arrest, but if you followed her on social media, you could easily track Durov’s movements,” privacy researcher Baptiste Robert told the newspaper.

At X (formerly Twitter), Robert had collected pictures and videos of the two that they had each shared on social media. The recordings show that Vavilova and Durow were in Azerbaijan at the same time. For example, they shared pictures from the same car and from the same shooting range. They were said to have been together in Uzbekistan beforehand. According to New York Post both live in Dubai.

Young woman disappears after arrest of Telegram boss

Since Durow’s arrest, however, there has been no trace of the 24-year-old. The family has not been able to contact her. She is also not currently active on her Internet profiles. However, she receives all kinds of negative comments there, accusing her of betraying the billionaire. It is unclear whether the young woman may also have been arrested in France.

One thing is certain, however: Durov will probably remain in custody until at least Wednesday (28 August). The French public prosecutor’s office accuses him of a number of criminal offenses. The authorities accuse him of not having done enough to prevent Telegram from being used for criminal activities. Russia has now also commented on the Telegram boss.

The brass service was founded in 2013. Since then, Telegram has been known for not passing on user data to authorities, even when it comes to criminal offenses. In addition, disinformation can be spread unchecked. At the same time, Telegram promises complete anonymity, so that the app can be used by opposition members in the Ukraine War In the past, the Russian government and the Telegram CEO have clashed several times. (kas)