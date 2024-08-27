Pavel Durov has been in French police custody since Saturday; he is under investigation for crimes including fraud and promoting terrorism.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov could remain in police custody in France until Wednesday (August 28, 2024), the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday (August 26), according to the agency. Reuters. He has been in custody since Saturday (24 August), when he was approached by French police as he got off his plane at Le Bourget airport, in the greater Paris area.

The arrest is part of an investigation into crimes such as fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime and promoting terrorism. The Russian billionaire’s involvement in these crimes is due to the lack of moderation on the app, which would allow criminal groups to communicate within the platform. Telegram has around 1 billion users.

The crimes are related to:

manage a social network that enables illegal trade by criminal organizations;

lack of cooperation with the French authorities;

collusion in the possession of child pornography by Telegram users;

collusion in sharing, offering and displaying pornography in an organized group;

complicity with drug trafficking;

complicity in the illegal trade of equipment, tools, programs or data created or adapted to access or impair the operation of an automated data processing system;

collusion in organized fraud;

association with crimes or offenses that provide for 5 or more years in prison;

concealment of crimes or misdemeanors committed by criminal groups;

provide an encryption service aimed at ensuring confidentiality functions without the appropriate declaration;

provide an encryption tool allowing authentication or monitoring without prior notice;

import of encryption tool allowing authentication or monitoring without prior notice.

Telegram responded to the accusations. It stated that it complies with European Union laws and classified it as “absurd” hold Durov accountable for the crimes that occur on the platform. The company highlighted its commitment to user privacy and freedom of expression.

Durov, who holds French citizenship, was arrested on the basis of a search warrant resulting from a preliminary investigation launched on July 8 this year.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau mentioned that the Telegram CEO is being questioned for not cooperating with authorities, especially for refusing to provide information for authorized investigations.

MACRON

In publication On X (ex-Twitter) on Monday (26.Aug), French President Emmanuel Macron (Renaissance, center) denied that Durov’s arrest was a political act.

“I saw false information about France after the arrest of Pavel Durov”, Macron wrote. “The arrest of Telegram’s CEO on French soil came as part of an ongoing judicial investigation”, he added. According to Macron, it is up to the French judiciary, “with complete independence, make and comply with the law”.