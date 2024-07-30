Pavel Durov says he donated sperm 15 years ago and will make his DNA code public so his children “can find each other”

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said he has more than 100 biological children. In a message published on his channel on the messaging app on Monday (29.Jul.2024), he stated that he plans to make his DNA code public so that these children and teenagers “can find each other more easily”.

According to Durov, 15 years ago a friend approached him “with a strange request”: donate sperm. “He said he and his wife could not have children because of a fertility problem.”, he declared. “I laughed so hard before I realized he was serious.”, he added. Telegram CEO accepted the request. “The head of the clinic told me that ‘high quality donor material’ was in short supply and that it was my civic duty to donate more sperm to anonymously help more couples”, he added.

Durov said he was told his donations had helped more than 100 couples in 12 countries have children.Furthermore, many years after I stopped being a donor, at least one IVF clinic still has my frozen sperm available for anonymous use by families wanting to have children.”, he stated.

“Now, I plan to make my DNA open source so that my biological children can find each other more easily. Of course, there are risks, but I don’t regret being a donor. The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious problem worldwide, and I’m proud to have done my part to help.”, he declared.

“I also want to help destigmatize the whole notion of sperm donation and encourage more healthy men to do it, so that families struggling to have children can enjoy more options.”, concluded Durov.