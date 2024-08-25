Paris, France— Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and chief executive of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport outside Paris, TF1 TV and BFM TV reported, citing unnamed sources.

Durov was travelling on board his private jet, TF1 said on its website, adding that he had been the subject of an arrest warrant in France as part of a preliminary police investigation.

Both TF1 and BFM said the investigation focused on the lack of moderators on Telegram, which police believed allowed criminal activity to continue unhindered on the messaging app.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The French Interior Ministry and police did not comment.

TF1 said Durov was travelling from Azerbaijan and was detained at around 8pm (local time).

Dubai-based Telegram was founded by Durov, who left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with demands to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he later sold.