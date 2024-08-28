Arrested in France for suspected illicit activities on the app, Durov is being investigated for violence against one of his sons

Detained in France for cybercrimes, Telegram founder Pavel Durov is also being investigated in Switzerland for assaulting one of his sons. According to the Forbeshis ex-wife Irina Bolgar filed for custody of their son in March 2023.

Documents indicate serious injuries, including a concussion. Durov had his visitation rights suspended by a Swiss court in February 2023.

In addition, the CEO of Telegram reportedly refused to pay around €150,000 (R$927,000) in child support. The lawsuits are still pending in the Swiss courts.

Durov has been in prison in France since Saturday (August 24, 2024). The Public Prosecutor’s Office determined this Wednesday (August 28) that he is prohibited from leaving the country due to charges of contributing to crimes of fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime and promoting terrorism. The crimes are related to the lack of moderation on the platform.

Telegram said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 25) that Pavel Durov “has nothing to hide”. In the note, the company classified it as a “absurd” hold the owner responsible for “abuses” committed on the platform.

According to the company, the messaging app “complies with European Union laws” and content moderation is in the “industry standards and constantly improving”.