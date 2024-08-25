French police have arrested the boss of the popular messaging app Telegram in Paris. Pavel Durov (39), one of the richest people in the world, arrived there in his private jet. It is not entirely clear what he is suspected of. Who is Pavel Durov, who has clashed with the Russian authorities several times and claims to have more than a hundred children?
