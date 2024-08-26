Telegram has released a statement denying any involvement in criminal activity and saying that the platform is not responsible for abuse by users. In an official statement posted on its Telegram channel, the company said that it is “absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for the abuse of that platform.”

Telegram has stressed that its moderation policy is quite permissive, allowing users to communicate freely without censorship. However, the company has also clarified that it is not responsible for any illegal activities carried out on the platform.

The statement came following the arrest of Pavel Durovthe founder and CEO of Telegram, by the French authorities – here are the reasons behind the decision. A news that has aroused great attention and concern in the technological world.

Pavel Durov, CEO and founder of Telegram, in one of the photos found on the web

Telegram has become a major source of information during the war between Ukraine and Russia. Russia, in particular, appears to be particularly interested in what happens to Durov, who was born in Russia and holds citizenship of both France and the United Arab Emirates, where Telegram is based.

In a recent interview, Durov said Telegram’s goal is to be a “neutral” platform and resist government demands for moderation. He also said he avoids traveling to “large, geopolitical” countries where there is “too much attention” on the company.

The arrest of Telegram’s CEO is a significant event in the tech world. While Telegram denies any involvement in criminal activity, French authorities are investigating the matter. It will be interesting to follow the developments of this story and see what the consequences will be for Telegram and its future.

What do you think? Do you already have an idea of ​​the situation or are you waiting for more details from France? Let us know in the comments below.