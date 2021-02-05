Telegram blocked channels with personal data of Russian citizens, including those with personal data of police officers and national guards who participated in the arrests. This was announced by the founder of the messenger Pavel Durov in his Telegram-channel.

Several such channels have been blocked in the messenger in recent weeks.

“Together with them, channels appeared, where home addresses and telephone numbers of judges, prosecutors, law enforcement officers, as well as journalists and media managers were published. (…) This use of Telegram directly contradicts our rules, which prohibit public incitement to violence, “he wrote.

According to him, in connection with these locks, an emergency Telegram update for iOS has not been released for more than a week, since it does not receive Apple’s approval. Durov appealed to the authors of public Telegram channels with a request not to disseminate calls for violence and personal data of other people. “This will allow us to continue to update Telegram in the App Store and Google Play, consistently applying our rules to all violators, regardless of their political views,” he added.

At the end of January, Roskomnadzor demanded that Telegram stop the illegal distribution of personal data of Russians.

Earlier it was reported that after the unauthorized actions on January 23, a channel appeared in the Telegram messenger with personal data of the police and national guards involved in the arrests. The published information includes the names of the security officials, their photographs, phone numbers, links to pages on social networks and information about relatives.

Uncoordinated rallies took place on January 23 in Moscow and other Russian cities in support of blogger Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on January 18 for violating the terms of probation in the Yves Rocher case. As a result of unauthorized actions in the regions, at least 20 criminal cases were initiated.