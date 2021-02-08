Telegram gave the big surprise in the ranking of monthly downloads of applications that are not games by positioning itself as number one in the world, with more than 63 million installations, 3.8 times more than its downloads in January of the previous year.

The countries with the most installations were India with 24%, followed by Indonesia with 10%. App download estimates are from the Store Intelligence platform of Sensor Tower.

TikTok was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month, with about 62 million installations. The countries with the largest number of installations were China with 17%, followed by the United States with 10%.

The list is completed by Signal, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Telegram threatens the reign of WhatsApp in instant messaging apps. (AFP)

This abrupt rise of the messaging app has a clear explanation. Pavel Durov, head of Telegram, announced weeks ago that the instant messaging service exceeded 500 million active users monthly during the first weeks of January.

In addition, in Latin America since January 9, Telegram recorded more downloads per day than WhatsApp, on iOS and Android devices, according to data from Airnow Data, whose database monitors app installations in nine countries.

Not only did this trend remain constant, but a week later, Telegram’s mobile downloads almost doubled those of WhatsApp.

Loss of trust in WhatsApp, who usually leads this podium, occurred after the announcement of the structural changes in its Conditions and Privacy policy, which involve the sharing of data with Facebook and that users must accept as a condition to continue with the service.

The point is that WhatsApp has an end-to-end message encryption system. This means that messages that are sent to contacts are only read by that person and no one else.

But in the corporate zone of WhatsApp, where Facebook invested most of its money, the equation changes. If you chat with a business to buy a product or hire a service, Facebook can see and use that data to send advertisements.

WhatsApp is not invincible and begins to lose followers all over the world. (AFP)

This was what the new terms and conditions added and what aroused criticism and alertness from experts in security and protection of personal data.

For many, Telegram has become a second messaging application, but there are also users who use it for reasons that go beyond chatting with their contacts. Its channels and supergroups make Telegram a powerful machine for exchanging information. Not surprisingly, one of its most interesting functions is that it allows you to send files of up to two gigabytes. A very considerable figure.

In addition, those responsible for Telegram provide free access to the source code of the application. Something important for security experts to track bugs and avoid vulnerabilities. And also to know exactly what Telegram does with our data.

Meanwhile, its managers are trying to earn revenue from the app and are likely to do so by inserting advertising into supergroups.

SL