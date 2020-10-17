In August, the monthly audience of the Telegram messenger in Russia increased by 1.2 million people, reaching 26.7 million (21.8% of the country’s population).

The growth was 0.9%. Such data leads TASSreferring to Mediascope.

According to her, the WhatsApp messenger remains the most popular among Russians over 12 years old.

In August, the number of people using this application was 70.6 million (57.7% of the population). In second place is Viber, with 36.2 million Russians (29.7%) using it.

After Telegram, which ranks third, Google Chat is running in Russia with 22.5 million users. The Russian audience of Facebook Messenger is 7.1 million people.

Earlier it was reported that in the third quarter of 2020, Russians spent $ 348 million on mobile applications. Most of this amount (244 million) came from games.