Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegramwrote a message on his Telegram channel to explain the reason for the block of the latest update of the widely used application of messaging by Apple.

Apparently the reason why the update got stuck in the maze of Apple’s review system, until it was released in the past few hours, is a new set of emojis, called Telemojiwhich Durov described as high-quality vector versions of the standard emojis, which he also posted a preview of.

Basically they are emojis similar to the standard ones used by Apple, but with nice animations.

Durov continued his message by stating that the block was a strange move on Apple’s part, because the new emojis would bring a new dimension to Apple’s low-resolution ones and enrich its ecosystem, albeit without clarifying how. Probably Durov intends that he would have made it more pleasant and modern, but we specify that it is our interpretation.

In fact, Apple’s move is not clear, given that this is definitely not the first set of new emojis that it has had to check and that Telegram itself already offers many others in its iOS version.

Telegram’s latest update is precisely aimed at expanding its emojis, with users being able to upload their own sets to be used by subscribers to the application’s premium service.