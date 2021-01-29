That Telegram has decided to take advantage of the bad moment of WhatsApp it is something that is becoming more evident every day, and this new function is further proof of that. And it is understandable, since opportunities like this can occur only once in a lifetime, so wasting them can become a hindrance that stays with us for the rest of time.

As we have already informed you promptly, the new conditions of use of WhatsApp have become a real headache for Facebook, its owner. And it is that after its announcement, many users have decided to jump to other services, thus causing a real exodus to other services such as Telegram. Aware of the problem, as well as the growing pressures against it, Facebook decided to delay their entry into force for three months, but today it seems difficult to be able to reverse the situation without renouncing the new conditions.

Telegram, for its part, is experiencing quite a positive moment, it already has plans to start monetizing the service (and in general they are well regarded by the community) and its number of users continues to grow. The only major issue you might have to face is the complaint requiring Apple to remove its app from the iOS app store, which would exclude all iPhone users from the service, certainly quite a major tweak.

Although it does not have much to do, at least for now, in relation to this demand, what those responsible for Telegram have focused on is facilitate migration from WhatsApp and other similar services (Line and KakaoTalk) at your own service, and the last (and very important) step in this regard is make it possible to import chat histories from these services. And it is that, in not a few cases, it is precisely this history, the possibility of accessing it, a determining reason why we continue to use a particular service.

The process, of course, must be carried out in two phases, since Telegram cannot directly access the WhatsApp conversation history. Therefore, first of all it is necessary to use the WhatsApp export function (or the other two services compatible with this new Telegram function) so that, once you have the output file, import it from the Telegram app. The import supports individual and group chats alike, and includes documents and videos. The images not explicitly mentioned, which is weird since WhatsApp exports can include them.