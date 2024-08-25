Telegram Administration Releases Statement Following Detention of Pavel Durov

Messenger administration Telegram released a statement in the wake of the arrest in France of the platform’s founder, Pavel Durov, noting that he has nothing to hide.

“Telegram complies with EU laws, including the Digital Services Act. It is absurd to claim that the platform or its owner is responsible for the abuse of this platform,” the statement said.

In addition, the Telegram administration hopes for a speedy resolution to the situation and emphasizes that Durov has nothing to hide, which is why he often travels around Europe.

Earlier, Durov’s former press secretary Georgy Lobushkin reported that the detention of the Telegram founder was related to the United States, not France. He emphasized that the messenger complied with the laws of all countries in which it was present. Lobushkin expressed confidence that there is no point in discussing the intentions of the French authorities who arrested Durov, since they “do not play any role here at all.”