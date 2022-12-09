December 9, 2022 10:47

The Telegram application has announced a remarkable new update, which aims to enhance privacy to protect users. With the new update, users can now log into the app with an anonymous blockchain number via the Fragment platform without the need to use a SIM card. Through this feature, Telegram aims to protect the privacy of its users by preventing others from knowing the phone number or even searching for them by phone numbers, according to what was reported by the “Technology News” website. Also, with the new update, another new feature was added, which is the automatic deletion of all conversations, which allows all new messages and chats to be deleted automatically. You can easily expand the auto-delete settings for any of them by going to the new menu in Settings, then Privacy & Security. Then select Auto delete messages. Telegram has a user base of 700 million monthly active users. An increase of 40% compared to last year.

Source: agencies