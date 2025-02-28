The president of Telefónica, Marc Murtra, and that of Indra, Ángel Escribano, after just over a month from their appointments in front of Sendas Companies, They will have to appear in Marchat parliamentary headquarters against deputies and senators, at the request of the Popular Party, … To answer the questions of the members of the Mixed National Security Commission where the popular ones have a majority.

The main objective of the appearance is, for the party led by Alberto Núñez-Feijóo, the urgent need to explain the latest movements that caused the change of president at the head of both Spanish companies and the impact of these ‘sudden’ movements In their respective strategic plans for the future, given the presence of the State in the share capital of both Teleco and Technology through the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), with 10% in Telefónica and 28% in Indra.

The date is yet to decide, but it will be agreed between the government and the main opposition party. The same sources of the popular ensure that the questions will deal with the latest movements in the management team of the two companies, on possible merger operations that can be derived from the change and if any operation will occur between them, as is being published in the press.

APPARENCE OF ESCRIBANO

Specifically, Regarding Indrathe main opposition party justifies the presence of a notary in parliamentary headquarters to inform “of the general lines that will continue as president of said holding that it considers of interest to national security, taking into account the link with the subject of the sector to which it belongs according to the corporate purpose of the company, and of the importance of the participation of the private sector in the National Security Policy as established by Law 36/2015 of National Security”.

In addition, the same sources explain that it seems necessary that from the Technology and Defense Company, explicit information on the purchase of 89.68% of Redeia (company in which the SEPI has 20% of the capital) in Hispasat for 725 million euros; as well as the situation in which Hisdesat will remain precisely after the purchase of the satellite operator (last Monday, the Government announced that it will sell 0.1% of Hisdesat to Indra so that the company acquires a control position of the Military Satellites branch of Hispasat).

The members of the Mixed National Security Commission They will also ask for explanations from the president of Indra about the military programs in which the company is involved and especially what happened with Tess Defense, in which it took control at the end of last October and received in early January the authorization of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC).

Murtra, before the commission

In the case of Telefónicathe parliamentary sources of the Popular Group point in their request for the request of the appearance of the successor of José María Álvarez-Pallete who ask for it with the objective of “informing of the general lines that will continue as president of the company that he considers of interest to national security taking into account that the SEPI itself justified the recent purchase of actions in which the company develops activities relevant to the economy and the productive fabric Defense ».

He will also be asked about the last decision made in recent days by the operator, after promoting the Sunday counselor on behalf of the SEPI, Carlos Ocaña-Co-author with Pedro Sánchez of the plagiarized book about his thesis-to a new vice president, a movement piloted from La Moncloa, which was also behind the exit of José María Álvarez-Pallete.