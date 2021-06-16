Telefónica has proposed to implement in Spain as of October 1 a pilot program to reduce the working hours of its employees to four days a week with the corresponding salary reduction, although with a bonus from the company of 20%, UGT reported in a statement.

This is one of the proposals that the company has made to the unions in the framework of the negotiation of the extension of the Collective Agreement of Related Companies (CEV) 2019-2021 on which an agreement has been reached in principle with the UGT and CC OO, which will be ratified if both unions approve it, and will be signed predictably next week.

The purpose of the so-called “bonus flexible working week” proposal is to offer a restricted group of workers this possibility during a trial period of three months, to see how this type of employment works, and if it fits with the professional needs of the operator.

Both UGT and CC OO asked Telefónica’s management on May 14 to address “as a testing laboratory” the weekly 4-day workday at the company within the framework of the meeting of the negotiating table for the extension of the current collective agreement .

The agreement also contemplates raising the wage bill by a fixed 1% and paying a bonus of 300 euros in October 2022 and maintaining the CPI revision clause, which yields an average wage increase of 1.5% for all Template.

Voluntary telework

Two days a week of teleworking are also included after the end of the restrictions established during the pandemic, and the possibility of accumulating those days, prior agreement with the director and in the modality and at the time that the two parties agree. In this way, teleworking will be expanded when the pandemic ends to a potential of 10,000 workers, to which will be added a mobile work model applicable to another 5,000 employees, which will govern a principle of universality as long as the worker’s position allows it. . This number of teleworked days may be increased to three or four and even a full week in fortnightly periods. Along the same lines, the worker’s second home will be recognized for this.

Teleworking will be reversible at the initiative of the company or the employee and will be automatically renewed in periods of one year, unless a complaint is made by one of the parties with one month’s notice. Likewise, the time the company has to resolve a telework request is reduced from two months to one month. The right to digital disconnection, the protection of all rights under equal conditions to face-to-face models for training and professional promotion has also been recognized.

This agreement affects just over 20,000 people from Telefónica España, Telefónica Móviles and Telefónica Soluciones.