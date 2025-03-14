Telefónica’s “strategic review”, announced in recent days by its president Marc Murtra, points directly to Latin America, a market that for years has slows the full recovery of the company. According to the balance of losses and benefits, from the different countries on the other side of the Atlantic -Brazil Excluded -, He threw some ‘red numbers’ of 2,432 million euros in 2024. On the one hand, The net benefits harvested in Ecuador, Venezuela and Uruguay did not compensate Falls in Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. The weakness of these businesses, added to the aggressive competition and the high investment demands in fixed and mobile broadband, invite the telecommunications group to that “strategic review”, perhaps euphemism of escape from that area.

The special idiosyncrasy of each Latin market prevents RASA to apply on all that business. In that sense, the general director of Finance and Control of the Company and also responsible for Latin America, Laura Abasolo, already explained last February that the sale of the Argentine subsidiary “was made at the best possible time.” And that behavior will be replicated with the rest of the assets, to only disin when it is certainly interesting for the company and its shareholders. This was done in Latin America – between 2019 and 2021 – where it reaped penguins from the sales of the subsidiaries of subsidiaries from Costa Rica (455 million), Guatemala (293 million), El Salvador (277 million), Nicaragua (390 million) and Panama (573 million), which enm set added extraordinary income of 2,265 million euros.

In just twenty days, the group has closed the sale of the Argentine subsidiary, with extraordinary revenues of 1,190 million euros. And, in addition, there is no risk that the government of Argentine President Javier Milei reverses a transaction whose amount is already in the Spanish Teleco Fund since February 24. The goodbye to the Argentine market has extended to Colombia, whose sales agreement of the subsidiary of that country was announced last Thursday. According to the relevant fact shared in Spain and Colombia, Millicom has committed to buy 67.5% of Coltel (Colombia Telecomunicaciones) of Telefónica for 368 million to change.

Only these last two operations will provide Telefónica for extraordinary income of 1,558 million euros, always conditioned on obtaining regulatory permits in the Republic of Colombia, not always easy to achieve. The operator plans to allocate that loot by guaranteeing compliance with two sacred demands in the group: reduce debt and consolidate the dividend payment. In addition to these two commandments, the Teleco also opens the door to other destinations of the funds collected, such as the realization of investments in strategic markets, with improvements of competitive capacities and networks, without ruling out the participation of Telefónica in the shopping dance and mergers that Murtra itself considers that it will occur in Europe.

Thus, the president of Telefónica claimed in the recent Mobile World Congress that the time has come “to allow the large European telecommunications companies to consolidate and grow to create technological capacity.” If the revenues obtained by the sales of the assets of Argentina and Colombia are used entirely in the reduction of the liabilities, the aforementioned injection of 1,558 million euros would allow Telefónica to lower its debt 5.7%, from 27,161 million euros of late 2024 to 25,603 million mid March.

Theory of ‘dead horse’

Sources aware of the difficulties of the Spanish group in that continent support the success of Telefónica if you take advantage of sales opportunities in that region. “Not only will it avoid future ballasts for the group, but it will generate resources that can reinvest in other more prosperous markets or sectors,” they say. Those same observers remind this newspaper the dead horse theory.

Broadly speaking, that doctrine applied to the business field comes to reveal that, when one discovers that he tries to ride with a corpse for equine, it is useless to change feed, rider or mount, but that The best strategy is to bury it and forget about the animal. Precisely that lesson seems learned by Murtra in Latin America, as evidenced by the divestments in which the group has been working for many months and that have been announced in recent days.

Besides, Telefónica occupies in Latin America 27,570 workers, almost a third of a workforce of 100,000 employees. In this way, the exit of the region would reduce the group’s work structure in more than a quarter (27.57%).