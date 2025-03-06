María Jesús Pérez Madrid

The Telefónica Council plans to approve today the appointment of Javier de Paz as President of Movistar +as ‘El Confidencial’ has advanced and has confirmed ABC in knowledgeable sources of the operation.

It is a decisive step to mold the executive team tailored to the new president, Marc Murtrain turn chosen by the Government of Pedro Sánchez to replace his predecessor, José María Álvarez-Pallete, in an express movement last Saturday, January 18. The operator celebrates this morning a Board of Directors with an extraordinary character in which he discusses the appointment of Emilio Gayo as CEO of the Company, replacing Ángel Vilá, a historical company, which was incorporated in 1997 and in which he held the CEO position of the group since July 2017.

Javier de Paz entered the Council of Telefónica in 2007 introduced by the then president of the Government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and gained power in the company after the return of the PSOE to the Government in 2018.

“It might not seem because he has a low public profile, he does not like to appear in the front line and does not have a deep knowledge of the company’s businesses, but he sends a lot in Telefónica and more since Sánchez is in the government,” said a source with a long career in the Teleco, as ABC published a few months ago. “He has good relations with the Government and has managed to move in Telefónica and his vicinity and, yes, it could be said that it is a key piece,” said a source close to the Socialist Party.









For his part, Gayo, who transcended last week that he was chosen by Murtra as his new number two, has been in Telefónica for more than 20 years, specifically since 2004. In 2018, he was appointed president of Telefónica de España. Precisely, when his previous free charge remains, the president of the operator also submits today to the approval of the Council the appointment of his substitute: Borja Ochoa, general director of the Indra Defense Area, a company that presided before Murtra himself.

In this way, with both trusted managers of both Murtra and the government already in their new positions, to which the rise of Carlos Ocaña, representative of the State (SEPI) in the Council, to vice president since February 26, the operator will begin the strategic review process to which the company will submit all its businesses to the heat of the current geopolitical changes, although the new road map of the company will be public semester of the year.

Known sources of the movements explain that Murtra is considered a safe value for the Executive and is also an old acquaintance of La Caixa, present in Telefónica’s shareholders through Critiaia Caixa with about 10% of the capital. Catalan, close to the PSC, Murtra was president of Indra, where the Board of Directors was directed as well as the Strategy Commission and the Executive Commission. Precisely in Indra was placed by the government, where the SEPI is also the main shareholder.

However, beyond being the man of the Executive, what takes the most relevance is his career in the Caixa world. He is the Banking Foundation ‘La Caixa’ since February 2021. He knows the president of the same, Isidro Fainé, and vice versa. Even in that same Board of Trustees Álvarez-Pallete himself is sitting, whose departure from Telefónica had the approval of criteria.