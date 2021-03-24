On March 29, the 82-year-old mountaineer Carlos Soria will begin his expedition to Dhaulagiri, the seventh highest mountain in the world located in the Himalayas with the determined support of Telefónica, which once again takes the side of Spanish sport.

With this feat, Carlos Soria would be the oldest person to reach one of the two remaining eight thousand, to complete the list of the 14 highest mountains of the planet. Ten of them crowned them with more than 60 years.

The veteran mountaineer has not left his strict training plan during this difficult year and even took the opportunity to stay at home sleeping in a hypobaric chamber that reproduces the atmospheric conditions of life at 5,000 meters above sea level.

“I think you have to have goals and face them with enthusiasm and conviction. I am counting on the support of Telefónica to promote a challenge that I would like to serve as an example for adults and young people. Dhaulagiri (Nepal) is a special mountain and without a doubt it will be an escalation with risks, but I hope to be able to complete it together with the team that will accompany me and who have all my respect and admiration ”said Carlos Soria.

Carlos Soria has climbed the 14 highest mountains in the world, in all of them he has been above 8,000m, in Dhaulagiri he has reached 8,050m, but now he wants to reach his summit of 8167m.

Rafael Fernandez-Alarcón, Telefónica brand and sponsorship director highlighted that: “Telefónica has supported Carlos on other occasions for his spirit of self-improvement and values. When he told us about his intention to make another attempt at the summit in homage to those older than have suffered with the pandemic, we do not hesitate to support them so that he had all the necessary means and to be able to give visibility to one of the most inspiring stories of Spanish sport “.

Carlos Soria is the only mountaineer who has climbed ten mountains of more than 8,000 meters after turning 60, and is the most veteran person in history who has ascended with success to K2 (65 years old), Broad Peak (68 years old), Makalu (69 years old), Gasherbrum I (70 years), Manaslu (71 years old), Kanchenjunga (75 years old) and Annapurna (77 years old).

Telefónica had already supported Carlos Soria’s career in 2019. In addition, its public projection soared on the occasion of a Robinson Report in 2011.