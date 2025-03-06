Telefónica today takes a decisive step to mold The executive team tailored to the new presidentMarc Murtra, in turn chosen by the Government of Pedro Sánchez to replace his predecessor, José María Álvarez-Pallete, in an express movement the … Last Saturday, January 18. The operator celebrates this morning a Board of Directors with an extraordinary character in which he discusses the appointment of Emilio Gayo as CEO of the Company, replacing Ángel Vilá, a historical company, which was incorporated in 1997 and in which he held the CEO position of the group since July 2017.

Gayo, who transcended last week that he was chosen by Murtra as his new number two, has been in Telefónica for more than 20 years, specifically since 2004. In 2018, he was appointed president of Telefónica de España. Precisely, when his previous free charge remains, the president of the operator also submits to the approval of the Council the appointment of His substitute: Borja Ochoa, General Director of the Indra Defense Area, a company that presided over Murtra himself.

In this way, with both trusted managers of both Murtra and the government already in their new positions, to which the rise of Carlos Ocaña, representative of the State (SEPI) in the Council, to vice president since February 26, the operator will begin the strategic review process to which the company will submit all its businesses to the heat of the current geopolitical changes, although the new road map of the company will be public semester of the year.

Known sources of the movements explain that Murtra is considered a safe value for the Executive and is also an old acquaintance of La Caixa, present in Telefónica’s shareholders through Critiaia Caixa with about 10% of the capital. Catalan, close to the PSC, Murtra was president of Indra, where the Board of Directors was directed as well as the Strategy Commission and the Executive Commission. Precisely in Indra It was placed by the governmentwhere the SEPI is also the main shareholder.

However, beyond being the man of the Executive, what takes the most relevance is his career in the Caixa world. He is the Banking Foundation ‘La Caixa’ since February 2021. He knows the president of the same, Isidro Fainé, and vice versa. Even in that same Board of Trustees Álvarez-Pallete himself is sitting, whose departure from Telefónica had the approval of criteria.

In this way, the changes in the company continue since Marc Murtra assumed the presidency of the Teleco since in less than two months there have also been entries and exits in the Board of Directors.

To the rise of Ocaña, the entry into the maximum decision -making body of the CEO of the Saudi operator Stc, Olayan Alwetaid, thanks to the 9.97% participation that the Arab company acquired from Telefónica in September 2023 and has already made effective.

Likewise, the Voluntary resignation of Francisco José Riberas In his office as a counselor, whose mandate won at the end of April, to promote the entry of Ana María Sala as an independent member.