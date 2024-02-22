Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/22/2024 – 7:06

Telefónica announced this Thursday (22) that it had a net loss of 2.15 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to writedowns in its operations in Spain and in the British joint venture Virgin Media-O2. Analysts predicted a much smaller loss in the period, of 742 million euros, according to a consensus provided by the Spanish telecommunications company itself.

Throughout 2023, Telefónica made a profit of 525 million euros. In the fourth quarter alone, revenue fell 0.5% compared to a year earlier, to 10.15 billion euros, while operating profit before depreciation and amortization (Oibda) increased 1.6%, to 3.47 billion euros. .

Analyst projections for the quarter were lower revenue and Oibda, at 9.99 billion euros and 3.33 billion euros, respectively. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.