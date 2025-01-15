Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Telefónica suffers a cyber attack that ends with the theft of 2.3 gigabytes of information

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2025
in Business
Telefónica has suffered a cyber attack through which 2.3 gigabytes of information were leaked, although the data of its residential customers has not been affected, the latter being confirmed by the company itself.

“We have been aware of unauthorized access to an internal ticketing system that we use at Telefónica. We are currently still investigating the extent of the incident, but can confirm that residential customers have not been affected. From the first moment, the necessary measures have been taken to block any unauthorized access to the system,” Telefónica sources have indicated.

In that sense, the company’s ticketing system is the one used by the operator’s workers to request support from the technical department (such as changing a computer screen) or to report incidents.

At the end of last May, Telefónica was also forced to investigate the alleged leak of the data of 120,000 users and employees of the company, which would have been put up for sale. Despite being known in May, the security breach that gave rise to access to this data took place last March, as revealed by the cybersecurity company HackManac through the social network X.

