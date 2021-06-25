Telefónica has suffered a massive breakdown around 12.30 noon on Friday that affects corporate mobile lines and Internet connections of a large number of business subscribers in various parts of the Spanish geography.

The failure has affected numerous lines but only corporate subscribers. Among the failures that are occurring, the most common is that users make calls but when the receptionist picks up the phone they do not hear their voice. In addition, there are repeated calls to previously dialed phones, with the same effect that communication is not possible, as reported by several affected on social networks.

The company has admitted that this breakdown has occurred, but has specified that it only affects corporate clients, without giving further details of its scope, according to a spokeswoman for this newspaper, adding that “it is already working on its arrangement.”

At around 12:30 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, the website Downdetector, which records the drops in telephone and internet services through user complaints, began to see the problem. By 1:00 p.m., 53% of the complaints related to the telephone call service. Complaints were also accumulating on the Twitter account of Movistar Spain.

