The Telefónica Group has reached an agreement with the Millicom Spain company to sell 67.5% of its Colombia Telecommunications (Coltel) subsidiary for a total of 400 million dollars, 367 million euros to change. The conversations between the two operators were very advanced since in July 2024 he signed a non -binding Telephone Latin America Agreement with the company based in Luxembourg. Under the command of Marc Murtra, Telefónica adds two sales so far this year, after the departure of Argentina and now from Colombia. At the immediate point of the Spanish group is the strategy of making a box in Mexico and Uruguay.

As is mandatory in this type of operations, the closure of the transaction is subject to compliance with certain conditions, including obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals already agreements with the Nation – Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of the Republic of Colombia and with Public Companies of Medellín. As explained by the operator through a statement, this operation is part of the telephone group portfolio management policy, and is aligned with its strategy to gradually reduce exposure to Latin America.

On the occasion of the non -binding agreement of last summer, the Spanish group recalled that the Colombian is a market “characterized by a high level of concentration”, so it is decisive “Winning scale and before this the best path is an integration that generates an actor with size, networks and offers for the benefit of our clients. “

After this transaction, Millicom ensures that the operator under its control is proposed to revitalize the Colombian telecommunications sector “by forming a solid entity with the scale and financial capacity necessary to support the important investments in networks and spectrum necessary to achieve the ambitious objectives of digital inclusion of the country.”

In addition, Millicom Ha repeated your offer to acquire 50% of your partner’s participation in UNE (Tigo) in cash at a price per share derived from the application of a multiple of valuation comparable to the implicit in the acquisition of Coltel.

The Executive Director of Millicom, Marcelo Benítezhe commented in a statement that “this transaction strengthens our presence in Colombia and, with this strategy, Millicom reaffirms its continuous commitment to expand connectivity and coverage, accelerate digital transformation and actively contribute to continuous growth and competitiveness of Colombia.”